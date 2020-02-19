Leon Cooperman Says Coronavirus NBD, Fellow Aged New Yorker The Second Coming Of Stalin

Leon Cooperman is many things: A former Goldman partner. A (former) hedge fund manager. A rich person (and, not incidentally, a cheapskate). A father (unfortunately) and grandfather. A member of the St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton. President Trump’s expert on Amazon and monopolies. One thing he is not, however, is a doctor, but that did not stop him from offering his diagnosis of the growing coronavirus epidemic and his opinion about what’s worse than a disease that’s killed 2,000 people and infected more than 75,000 (and counting!) in a just couple of months.

“I look at Bernie Sanders as a bigger threat [to the stock market] than the coronavirus,” Cooperman, the billionaire investor and founder of Omega Advisors, told CNBC’s Scott Wapner on the “Halftime Report.” “I don’t have any insight into the coronavirus, but I assume, with all the great minds of the world focused on this problem, that in three or four months this will become resolved.”

Top that, Kyle Bass and private-equity stooge Wilbur Ross.

Anyway, since Coop was on the TV, he thought he share some more unfounded thoughts about his favorite topic, this year’s presidential election between some guy he doesn’t like and probably some other guy he really doesn’t like.

“There are things that are very troubling to me. No. 1 is Bernie Sanders,” Cooperman said Tuesday. “He is not a socialist. He is, rather, a communist. ... I just hope the country isn’t ready to elect a communist or a socialist. If we do, I think the market is in store for a big problem.”

Leon Cooperman says Bernie Sanders is a bigger threat to the stock market than the coronavirus [CNBC]