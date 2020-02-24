Ken Griffin Finds Perfect $100 Million Escape From His $240 Million Apartment

Ken Griffin already owns (at least) 20 very expensive acres of Atlantic Ocean beachfront, in Florida. This is apparently insufficient, because he’s just bought another seven, 1,600 miles to the north.

Billionaire Ken Griffin is adding a Hamptons house to his growing portfolio of trophy real estate, this time buying the oceanfront property of fashion designer Calvin Klein, according to sources familiar with the transaction.

The roughly 7-acre property on coveted Meadow Lane in Southampton wasn’t formally on the market. The price couldn't be immediately determined, but an agent familiar with the market said the property could be worth as much as $100 million.… Mr. Griffin was eyeing the property for several years before finally making a deal with Mr. Klein, according to a person familiar with his plans.