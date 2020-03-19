Hedge Fund Manager Demonstrates Wonderful Sense Of Comedic Timing, Profession's Pervasive Sociopathy

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t too happy with those not taking the coronavirus pandemic sufficiently seriously. (He’s also not happy with one particular person who’s taking it perhaps too seriously, but there’s essentially nothing that Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio could not find some way to disagree over and bicker about.)

One can only imagine what he’d think about Joel Werner, who sent around a video of himself slathering his spit onto handrails in the Hong Kong metro. And you’ll never guess what he does for a living.

A hedge fund manager in Hong Kong has publicly apologised after a parody video of him licking his finger and wiping it on a hand rail in a metro car went viral…. Werner said in the post that he unreservedly apologised to anyone he may have offended, adding that he had used hand sanitizer before and after touching the pole, and had also wiped the pole with hand sanitizer afterwards.

If only Werner had been in Singapore….

