Coronavirus Threatens National Treasure

So our germophobe president has probably been exposed to coronavirus, which is also having all sorts of other effects on things—I don’t really know, I haven’t been paying much attention to what’s going on immediately north of me or whatever. But, you guys, it’s getting serious now: It’s getting closer to Steve Cohen.

A spokesperson for Point72 confirmed that an employee at its gleaming new offices at Hudson Yards became a confirmed case of Covid-19 on Monday…. As a precaution, all the employees on the 14th floor were sent home as deep cleaning of the office began today. The source added that the company intended to remain fully functional as most employees can work from home.