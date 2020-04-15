President Trump To Consult Jamie Dimon, Ken Griffin, Elon Musk, Literally Everyone Else On Post-Coronavirus Reopening

Normally, appointment to even a nominal advisory position to the leader of the free world is quite an honor. Even under this least honorable of president, and even if you have to quit in relatively short order because the president expressed admiration for some Nazis or committed to destroying the planet. And so, our congratulations go out to Brian Moynihan, Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, Mike Corbat, Charlie Scharf [wow, this seems like a lot of people already, and these are just the bank CEOs], Jim Gorman, Steve Schwarzman, John Paulson, Ken Griffin, Paul Singer (and his drinking buddy), Abigail Johnson [seriously, how big is this thing?], Sheldon Adelson, Elon Musk, Mary Barra, Tom Ricketts, Thomas Keller, Jimmy John [would love to hear those two interact but seriously], Steve Ross, Ken Langone, Jeff Bezos [I mean, OK, but really?], Tim Cook, Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, Mark Zuckerberg, Dara Khosrowshani, Steve Forbes [keeps scrolling], Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, Dana White, Vince McMahon [uh], Bob Kraft [uhhhhhhhhh], Jerry Jones, Mark Cuban, Vicki Hollub [does the excluded Carl Icahn know about this?] and about 150 other people to the Great American whatever.

OK, so maybe it’s not such a great honor. What, no room for Martin Shkreli?

President Donald J. Trump Announces Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups [White House]