Martin Shkreli Has Just About Figured Out This Coronavirus Thing, Just Needs Three Months Out Of Jail To Finish The Job

So, in case you were wondering, this is how Martin Shkreli is describing himself these days:

As a successful two-time biopharma entrepreneur, having purchased multiple companies, invented multiple new drug candidates, filed numerous INDs and clinical trial applications, I am one of the few executives experienced in ALL aspects of drug development from molecule creation and hypothesis generation, to preclinical assessments and clinical trial design/target engagement demonstration, and manufacturing/synthesis and global logistics and deployment of medicines.

I mean, that’s certainly one way to describe teaching yourself enough biology to figure out that some drug companies simply aren’t charging anything like enough for the old lifesaving drugs they owned, only doing it in a way that made him the most reviled person on earth and also Federal prisoner number 87850-053. Anyway, that’s what old Pharma Bro wants to talk to us about, and since he can’t do it on a cell phone anymore, he’ll have to do it via this scientific paper he wrote with one of his alleged co-fraudsters and two other guys.

You see, M. Shkreli, citizen scientist of White Deer, Pa., home to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Allenwood, ran some software screens to whittle 100,000 possible coronavirus cures down to just eight. He’s just got a little favor to ask, and then he’ll get that down to the one or more that actually work.

I am asking for a brief furlough (3 months) to assist in research work on COVID-19.

Rest assured, though, he wouldn’t enjoy that freedom one little bit.

Being released to the post-COVID world is no solace to even the incarcerated…. For the avoidance of doubt, I have not been paid for any work on this matter or any other matter while incarcerated. I do not expect to profit in any way, shape or form from coronavirus-related treatments. I believe any company developing a coronavirus drug should seek to recoup its cost at most and be willing to perform the work as a civil service at the least.

Yup, that definitely doesn’t sound like the polar opposite of the Shkreli M.O. Spring him.

