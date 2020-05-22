Bill Ackman Would Like To Sell Elon Musk A New Tesla HQ, Possibly A Time Share

If it was not already clear enough that the Ackmanaissance has officially gone to its namesake’s head, what the unprompted spitballing on Warren Buffett’s doings and his pitching the president on coronavirus plans and, oh yea, the 10,000% return, allow this approach to a mentally and emotionally unstable fellow billionaire on the lookout for some new office space to erase any doubt.

Oh yes, Billy the condo-flipper/timeshare pusher is feeling himself again. Just don’t give Elon a tract house in his chosen master-planned community as a belated baby shower gift.