Most Brazen CEO In History Accuses Brazen Former Patron Of Being Too Brazen

Most Brazen CEO In History Accuses Brazen Former Patron Of Being Too Brazen

The case of Adam Neumann vs. Masa Son will be one for the books.
Author:
Publish date:

TechCrunch / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

Adam Neumann knows a thing or two about brazenness. From calling massive, massive losses “investments,” to coming up with three different kinds of earnings adjustments to explain those away, to believing that such a company should go public, at less than half its valuation at its last private fundraise and after he personally cashed out three-quarters of a billion dollars, to attempting to redefine the mission of a soon-to-be-public company as “elevating the world’s consciousness” and making grand statements about morality while swimming in Saudi money, to complaining that maternity leave was a “vacation” while shooting tequila and smoking up on the job, the man has an inexhaustible supply of chutzpah.

But Neumann is not always a fan of the brazen, especially if that brazenness involves his equally brazen former patron depriving him of $1 billion.

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann filed a lawsuit against Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp and its Vision Fund on Monday for terminating a $3 billion tender offer to the office-sharing startup’s shareholders…. “The abuses committed by (SoftBank) and SBVF (SoftBank Vision Fund) are so brazen that they have prompted legal action by a special committee of WeWork’s board,” the lawsuit filed in a Delaware Court said.

WeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank over failed tender offer [Reuters]

Related