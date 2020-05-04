Warren Buffett: Something Will Save The U.S. Economy, But It Won’t Be Him

For a guy who just lost $50 billion and whose hometown is reeling from his inability to welcome 40,000 of his closest friends to Omaha, Warren Buffett sure sounds optimistic.

“We’ve faced tougher problems, and the American miracle, the American magic, has always prevailed,” he said in livestreamed remarks, adding that it would do so again.

And it will have to, because unlike during the last crisis and in spite of Bill Ackman’s hopes and dreams, Uncle Warren’s (still) not coming to the rescue.

“We have not done anything, because we don’t see anything that attractive to do,” said Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, from the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. “Now that could change very quickly or it may not change….”

Buffett has used previous price drops to buy companies at a discount or take partial ownership of companies. Buffett made special investments in companies such as Bank of America and Goldman Sachs during the 2008 financial crisis.

“We are willing to do something very big. I mean you could come to me on Monday morning with something that involved $30, or $40 billion or $50 billion. And if we really like what we are seeing, we would do it,” said Buffett. But at the moment, “we haven’t seen anything that attractive.”