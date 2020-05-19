It’s Not Jamie Dimon’s Fault He Can’t Help Sounding Presidential

Former vice president and presumptive Democratic president nominee Joe Biden is still being kept under lock-and-key in a Wilmington basement, issuing the occasional message to his future constituents and rising in the polls the only way he knows how, which is to say by being invisible. But right here it looks like we’ve gotten another transmission from beneath Barley Mill Road.

It is my fervent hope that we use this crisis as a catalyst to rebuild an economy that creates and sustains opportunity for dramatically more people, especially those who have been left behind for too long. The last few months have laid bare the reality that, even before the pandemic hit, far too many people were living on the edge….

Unfortunately, low-income communities and people of color are being hit the hardest, exacerbating the health and economic inequities that were already unacceptably pronounced before the virus took over…. An inclusive economy – in which there is widespread access to opportunity – is a stronger, more resilient economy. This crisis must serve as a wake-up call and a call to action for business and government to think, act and invest for the common good and confront the structural obstacles that have inhibited inclusive economic growth for years.