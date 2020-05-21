Nassim Taleb, Cliff Asness Exchange Unpleasantries On Twitter

Given their propensities for public beefing, their broadly overlapping interests and their shared penchant for potshots and ad hominem attacks, it was inevitable that hedge fund superhero Cliff Asness and professional market pessimist Nassim Nicholas Taleb would eventually exchange harsh words. Like World War I, it simply needed a spark to set off the powder keg, with Asness’ firm daring to call into question swole Nick’s life work when its own work was, shall we say, a bit spotty serving as the assassination of the archduke. And as with that conflict, things escalated quickly.

This can only get better as it goes on. Which, you can be certain, it will.

Black Swan Author Spars With Quant Legend Over Tail Risk Hedges [Bloomberg]