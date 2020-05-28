Man Breaks Into Wells Fargo Branch To Use Microwave, Leaves With Portfolio Of Unauthorized Accounts, Insurance Products

Wells Fargo has taken a lot from the people of its nominal home state over the years. And sure, the bank has had to give back some of what it “earned” on the unauthorized accounts, firing those who expressed concern about unauthorized accounts, improper fee savings, running forgery academies, ripping off small businesses, unnecessary pet insurance, improperly foreclosing on houses and so on. But one San Diego man felt they hadn’t given back quite enough, and also hungry.

At around 3:30 a.m., San Diego police were dispatched to the Wells Fargo bank branch on 346 Euclid Ave. after a burglar alarm had gone off.

Responding officers arrived to find a broken window near the bank’s drive-thru.

The alarm company told police that surveillance cameras inside the branch captured a man inside a break room and using the microwave….

As officers took him outside and arrested him, the man told 10News’ Breaking News Tracker that he entered the bank just so he can microwave his Hot Pockets.

When asked if the Hot Pockets were worth it, the man responded, "Hell yeah it was worth it."