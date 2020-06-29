You Don’t Have Arki Busson To Kick Around Anymore

The charming and dashing Arpad “Arki” Busson once attracted the affections of the world’s most beautiful women and billions in fund of hedge fund assets. Those days are apparently over, on both counts, as what may be the longest running decline and fall in asset management history has finally come to an end.

Mr Busson, the ex-fiancé of Hollywood actress Uma Thurman and former boyfriend of supermodel Elle Macpherson, is removing his hedge fund from the Swiss stock market next week after racking up losses of more than $55m (£45m) in the past five years alone.

The removal, which takes place on Tuesday, will effectively end Mr Busson’s reign as a hedge fund manager and will crystalise significant losses for investors, which include pension funds and asset managers that run money for retirees….

In a statement sent to i, Mr Busson said: “Over the last few years, LumX has undergone a restructuring of its business, with termination of its activities as a manager of collective investment schemes in Switzerland as well as a reduction of its overall headcount.

“The obligations to maintain the listing lead to high costs, create administrative burden and absorb management time. Our current organisation and strategic focus do not justify the time and costs required to meet the listing obligations.”