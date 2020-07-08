But I Was Promised A V-Shaped Recovery!

Regardless of what you may have heard from some people (the president, the vice president, the Secretary of Education, the broader markets), it seems this coronavirus thing is still a wee bit of a problem.

Shares of hotels, airlines, restaurants and other companies that have been heavily affected by coronavirus-related lockdowns initially perked up when states began easing restrictions on business and travel. But as the number of coronavirus cases has risen across the U.S. and some states have halted their reopening plans, many of those stocks have fallen behind again… The S&P 500 is trading at roughly the level it was one month ago. In contrast, shares of American Airlines Group Inc., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Carnival Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. have each fallen at least 27% over the same period…. Another group of stocks that have suffered? Large event operators, which have been hit with cancellations of festivals, concerts and other mass gatherings. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is down 21% over the past month.