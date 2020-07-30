Judge Less Interested In Negotiating Than College Admissions Fraudsters

One of the more delightful twists in the glorious Varsity Blues college admissions scandal involved former hedge fund manager Manuel Henriquez. Having already spent $425,000 to get his eldest daughter into Georgetown through cheating, forgery and bribery, he wasn’t eager to do it again for his younger daughter. So when scheme mastermind Rick Singer told him it would take $75,000 to make her test scores respectable enough, Henriquez countered that he’d help Singer get someone else’s kid illegitimately into Northeastern University—where he just happened to be a former member of the governing body—for a $50,000 discount.

If only U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton—last seen shipping former PIMCO CEO Douglas Hodge up the river for nine months—were as amenable to such wheeling and dealing.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced Manuel Henriquez, the founder and former chief executive of specialty finance company Hercules Capital Inc., on Wednesday to six months in prison for his role in the Varsity Blues college-admissions cheating scandal…. The sentence exceeds the five month recommendation from prosecutors. Mr. Henriquez’s attorneys had urged the judge to give him a sentence at the low end of the zero-to-six-months range. In asking for a lighter sentence, his lawyers noted unspecified health issues and concerns about placing him in a prison setting as the coronavirus pandemic rages across the country and in correctional facilities.

