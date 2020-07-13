Mazel Tov To The Peltzes, Beckhams!

For those looking for a little solace in these dark times, a bit of hope for the future in the age of quarantines and social distancing, look no further, for two extremely rich, famous and attractive Gen Z-ers with even more famous parents are getting hitched!

That’s right, people: The inevitable union of the Peltz-Beckham-Spice dynasties is coming next year, presumably at the Pierre, which is where all Peltz family milestones are celebrated in lavish style. And given that the activist hedge fund billionaire dropped $2 million on Nicola’s twin brothers’ bar mitzvah, you can be sure next years’ festivities (and that is very much said in the plural) will be suitably spectacular (and, with Peltz’s nine siblings and surrogate father Mark Wahlberg, featuring spectacularly large bridal parties), with very comfortable means of transit between them.

The emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, which photographer Brooklyn gave his actress love two weeks ago, is thought to have cost £160,000…. They are said to be planning to splurge up to £4 million on two weddings next summer, one on each side of the Atlantic. Brooklyn’s little sister, Harper, nine, will reportedly be ‘chief bridesmaid’, with brothers Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, acting as his ‘ushers’…. A source said: ‘David and Victoria are thrilled. They feel he has finally met a girl who is not after him for fame or money. It’s too early to set a date, but they’re aiming for the end of next summer or early autumn.’

True, but given that they are multiples as wealthy as the former soccer star and Spice Girl, can the Peltzes say the same? Either way, congrats to the happy couple and hopefully equally happy parents. We’ll be on the lookout for those save-the-dates.

