Brexit- And Chicken-Loving Hedge Fund Manager Charged With Sexual Assault

There’s an awful lot not to like about Crispin Odey. Even if you were on his side vis-à-vis Brexit, or don’t mind a man who counts Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg among his besties, there’s more than enough odiousness left to go around. For instance, the combination of shamelessly smarmy triumphalism during the (increasingly rare) good times with shamelessly smarmy abdication of responsibility during the bad ones. The (not unrelated) overweening arrogance. The blithe unconcern for the wellbeing of his fellow Britons, this time combined with an abiding need to ensure that his chickens are suitably housed. And now, allegedly, his inability to keep his sausage to himself.

According to the single charge, Odey has been accused under the Sexual Offences Act 1956 with “indecently assaulting a woman over the age of 16” on July 13, 1999.

The alleged attack happened in Swan Walk, an exclusive street in Chelsea near to the Thames, where Odey owns a home and a series of his businesses are registered…. He has yet to enter a plea to the charge of indecent assault.