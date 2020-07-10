Opening Bell: 7.10.20

Opening Bell: 7.10.20

Icahn sticks it to Buffett; Elon sticks it to everyone; Steve Cohen sticks it to other Mets bidders; and more!
Treasury’s Mnuchin backs narrower coronavirus aid package as talks with Congress resume [CNBC]
He did not say whether he backed a potential $40,000 income cap floated by GOP lawmakers — lower than the $75,000 where the previous payment started to phase out…. Mnuchin said the White House wants to change rather than extend the enhanced unemployment provision…. “You can assume that it will be no more than 100%” of a worker’s usual pay, Mnuchin said. He echoed Republicans who argue the generous insurance deters some people from resuming work because they make more at home than they otherwise would at their jobs.

Oxy’s Sweetener a Bitter Pill for Warren Buffett [WSJ]
It offered shareholders of record as of July 6 the ability to buy an eighth of a share for each one they own at $22 for the next seven years. The warrants can be sold for cash starting next month…. Mr. Icahn’s fingerprints are on the move to issue the warrants. In a statement relating to their issuance, he said he is pleased that the new chairman, along with his “three director representatives,” have helped create “a more stockholder friendly board….”
But the warrants are also a quiet snub to Mr. Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway helped fund Occidental’s gigantic acquisition with preferred shares not eligible to receive warrants. Occidental needed the $10 billion in cash to prevail over Chevron while avoiding a shareholder vote on—ironically—issuing new shares.

Elon Musk Gloats as Rally Drives Tesla Shares to New Heights [WSJ]
A gleeful Mr. Musk has celebrated in recent days by taunting the short sellers, announcing over the weekend the launch of a line of Tesla “short shorts,” skimpy red-satin garments that the company said sold out quickly. Tesla’s website said the shorts included the company’s model names spelling out S-3-X-Y, and Mr. Musk noted they were selling for “only $69.420!!”—numerical references to both a sexual position and marijuana—themes Mr. Musk has hit on before on Twitter…. “Will send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times,” he tweeted last week about the shorts, reviving a term he used in 2018 after settling with the SEC over claims that he had misled investors with tweets saying he had secured funding to take the auto maker private.

Fintech disruptor SoFi wants to become a national bank — again [CNBC]
The company previously applied in 2017 for a bank license in Utah with the FDIC under co-founder and former CEO Mike Cagney, who resigned later that year amid sexual harassment allegations made by two former SoFi employees. Following the departure of Cagney and other senior executives, the company withdrew its application later that year….
“We firmly believe that by pursuing a national bank charter, we will be able to help even more people get their money right with enhanced value and more products and services,” Noto said in a statement emailed to CNBC.

Two Suitors Compete to Scoop Brooks Brothers Out of Bankruptcy [WSJ]
Sparc Group LLC, an apparel company backed by Authentic Brands Group LLC and mall owner Simon Property Group Inc., is considering bidding to buy Brooks Brothers out of bankruptcy, these people said.
WHP Global Inc., which has agreed to finance Brooks Brothers during its bankruptcy, is also crafting a buyout offer, according to people familiar with the matter….
Both potential bidders are planning to keep most Brooks Brothers stores intact, betting that the retailer’s survival is tied to a strong brick-and-mortar presence, according to people familiar with the matter.

‘Stablecoins’ Vulnerable to Criminal Abuse, Watchdog Says [WSJ]
Their promise of price stability could make them more likely to reach wider adoption than some existing virtual assets, particularly if they are sponsored by large technology, telecom or financial companies… However, stablecoins face some of the same money-laundering and terrorist-financing risks as other virtual assets, such as increased anonymity and quick exchanges of virtual assets to help disguise the origins of illicit funds, the FATF said.

Indian Bank Hit by Third Huge Fraud [WSJ]
Punjab National Bank said late Thursday that a customer, the ailing property lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp., had defrauded it of the equivalent of $491 million…. India’s second largest state-owned lender… has been beset by difficulties with borrowers. In 2018, it said fraudulent transactions allegedly undertaken by two jewelers could total $2 billion. And last July, it said a power and steel company had defrauded it of close to $550 million.

Why Is a Tech Executive Installing Security Cameras Around San Francisco? [NYT]
How do they reconcile “defund the police” with “stop the smash and grabs”?
Mr. Larsen believes he has the answer: Put security cameras in the hands of neighborhood groups. Put them everywhere. He’s happy to pay for it….
Mr. Larsen balked at the idea of his cameras using facial recognition: “We’re strongly opposed to facial recognition technology,” he said. “Facial recognition is too powerful given the lack of laws and protections to make it acceptable.”

Cohen bidding $2B for Mets franchise and $2B for cable network: Gasparino [Fox Business]
Earlier this year, the Wilpon family was close to selling most of the Mets franchise to Cohen for $2.6 billion, but Cohen walked away from the deal over control issues…. Thursday was the deadline for the first round of bidding for the franchise.

Hedge fund managers grudgingly accept Mayfair life will stay in the ‘Zoomosphere’ [FN]
“Everything is so hard to arrange. When the pubs re-opened, a group of us who used to regularly meet at The Market Tavern [a pub in Shepherd Market in Mayfair] wanted to meet up during the week. But they told us there would be a limit of six people, we would have to sit at a reserved table and we couldn’t drink outside.”
They ended up cancelling their plans: “It’s like, why bother meeting at the moment?”…
“In-person conferences won’t realistically come back until April or May next year,” said Vernon Bratton, former director of business development at Context Summits, who now works for IT solutions provider Align. “Going forward, I think companies will mix it up between having virtual and face-to-face events.”

IMF And World Bank Meetings End With Little Agreement (NYT) To be sure, the additional $430 billion in lending capacity contributed by developed economies like Japan, Britain, Saudi Arabia and South Korea was seen as a major achievement. The contributions came after I.M.F. economists determined that countries around the world might require up to $1 trillion in new loans because of the combined effects of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and sluggish global economic growth. The I.M.F. agreed to raise about half that amount if Europe would raise the other half. But finance ministers are still at odds over the effect of debt reduction on economic growth. Geithner urges 'aggressive' action to fight financial crisis (DowJones) US Treasury secretary Timothy Geithner said Saturday that the eurozone needed stronger action from authorities, including the European Central Bank, to tame a potential deterioration in the debt crisis. "The success of the next phase of the crisis response will hinge on Europe's willingness and ability, together with the European Central Bank, to apply its tools and processes creatively, flexibly and aggressively to support countries as they implement reforms and stay ahead of markets," Geithner told the International Monetary Fund's policy steering committee. Hedge Fund Short-Sellers to Target Wal-Mart Mexico (Reuters) Hedge fund managers are bracing for selling pressure in shares of Wal-Mart Stores on Monday, but market experts said it is the retail giant's less visible Mexican unit that could be the more attractive target for short sellers. The New York Times reported on Saturday that Wal-Mart de Mexico, which is 69 percent owned by Wal-Mart Stories, had orchestrated a widespread bribery campaign in 2005 to win market dominance. The investigative article alleged that senior Wal-Mart executives knew about the matter and tried to cover it up. "I would not consider Wal-Mart shares expensive, but I definitely would not be a buyer at these levels in the 60s. I'm more interested in shorting the Mexico traded 'pure play,'" said private activist investor Daniel Yu, who has presciently shorted such stocks including Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and Sino-Forest. Wal-Mart said in a statement on Saturday that it was "deeply concerned" about the allegations in the Times report and began an investigation into its compliance with anti-bribery laws last autumn. MF Global Customers Press JPMorgan For Funds (WSJ) In a letter set to be sent to regulators and lawmakers on Monday, an MF Global customer group calls for J.P. Morgan to "return hundreds of millions of dollars in MF Global customer funds transferred" to J.P. Morgan in late October. The group, called the Commodity Customer Coalition, urged U.S. officials to "demand" that the New York bank "disgorge all MF Global customer property immediately." J.P. Morgan is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, has said it did nothing wrong and lost some of its own money in the Oct. 31 bankruptcy because it was a creditor of MF Global. Vietnam Funds Beat India, China in Attracting Investors (Bloomberg) Vietnam-focused stock funds became the only emerging market equity assets in Asia to lure investors every week this year as the nation’s benchmark index rose to an 11-month high, Emerging Portfolio Fund Research said. Table Hockey, on Ice Since Heyday in 1970s, Makes a Comeback (WSJ) Carter Campbell leaned over the stick-figure hockey players, loosening up his wrists and hopping from one foot to the other. The 14-year-old's cap was turned around. His iPod blared tunes from the classic-rock band Rush. Across from him, 35-year-old, No. 1 ranked table hockey champ Mark Sokolski hunched over his own players. "I'm gonna stomp this kid," Mr. Sokolski said. At stake was a slot in the elite eight of this year's Canadian Table Hockey Championships, the best-attended North American tournament that the game has seen in decades. Across the U.S. and Canada, a resurgence of table hockey is under way, drawing younger players and women to a sport that has long been the domain of older men in their basements reliving a game that hasn't been popular since they were kids. Global Crisis Not Over, China Reforms to Go On: Wen (Reuters) The global financial crisis is not over and technical innovation and investment will be key to sustaining what remains a "tortuous" recovery, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Sunday during a visit to Germany. Wen also said China, the world's biggest exporter and second largest economy, would press on with reforms aimed at creating better legal protection for foreign investors — a major concern for the growing number of German firms active in the country. Buffett Joined by 12 Families Pledging Wealth to Charity (Bloomberg) Twelve families promised to donate most of their wealth to philanthropy, joining the Giving Pledge initiative started by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates. The families include hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman and his wife Karen, Tesla Motors Inc.’s billionaire owner Elon Musk and film producer Steve Bing, according to an e-mailed statement from the initiative. Arthur M. Blank, Edgar M. Bronfman, Glenn and Eva Dubin, Red and Charline McCombs, Michael Moritz and Harriet Heyman, John and Ginger Sall, Henry and Susan Samueli, John A. and Susan Sobrato, John Michael Sobrato, and Ted and Vada Stanley also signed the pledge. Aiming for Clarity, Fed Still Falls Short in Some Eyes (NYT) But as Mr. Bernanke prepares to meet the press for the fifth time Wednesday afternoon, after a scheduled meeting of the Fed’s policy-making committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, there are reasons to doubt that the efforts are increasing public understanding of monetary policy. Experts and investors have continued to disagree about the plain meaning of the Fed’s recent policy statements. Some say the increased volume of communication is creating cacophony rather than clarity. Political criticism of the Fed has continued unabated. Man's nightmare since NYPD labeled him ‘Gentleman Groper’ (NYP) A citywide manhunt ensued after four Manhattan women were fondled in tony neighborhoods in a 35-day stretch. On April 13, authorities paraded their main suspect past snapping cameras. He defied the conventional image of a creepy perv. He was young, handsome, well-dressed, affluent, educated, a churchgoer. A gentleman groper. That suspect, Karl Vanderwoude, says if the scene seemed implausible — that’s because it was. “I didn’t do it. I wasn’t even in the vicinity of these incidents,” he said in his first interview since his arrest. “It’s a case of mistaken identity.” The 26-year-old Bible-study leader’s nightmare began 10 days ago, when he left early from his job as an operations coordinator at a Flatiron District private equity firm because he felt sick. He was in his Park Slope apartment for about an hour when the doorbell rang. “I thought it was my roommate who had been locked out and forgot his keys, which has happened, so I go to answer the door,” he recalled. Instead, two NYPD detectives were standing in the threshold. “They’re like, ‘Are you Karl? May we speak with you?’"