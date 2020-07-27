Has Paul Singer Got A Deal For You

Elliott Management founder Paul Singer knows that investors can be a real pain in the ass. But not when it comes to raising money: Three years ago, it garnered $5 billion in just 24 hours. Last year, investors were only too eager to hand over another $2 billion for his first private equity fund. Months later, Elliott said it would soon accept an additional $4 billion.

We don’t know how that is going, frankly, but it is notable that Singer is showing some uncharacteristic flexibility on the matter.

Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp., which has been in business for 43 years, is also offering lower fees in exchange for locking up capital for longer. New York-based Elliott is asking some clients to switch to a share class that will lower their fees to 1.5%, from 2%. In exchange, it will take investors 18 months to take all their money out.

And he’s not alone! His old nemesis Kyle Bass is also getting fee-flexible for his new China-is-about-to-collapse fund, with the same caveat.

Hayman Capital Management’s Bass has proposed charging the traditional 20% incentive fee for his new fund only if the net return exceeds 100%. He’s also offering to forgo annual management fees after an upfront 2% fee to cover initial costs. The catch is that investors need to stick with his bet on the collapse of the Hong Kong dollar for two years.

Of course, if you’re not interested in lower fees, there’s always Jeff Talpin.

Element Capital Management hiked its incentive fees to 40% last year and even a discount on management fees only brought them down to the industry norm of 2%.

Hedge Fund Fees in Free Fall Is the New Reality For a Humbled Industry [Bloomberg]