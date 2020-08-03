President’s Son-in-Law Sold Apartment To His, His Father-in-Law’s Banker, Because Conflicts Of Interest Didn’t Exist For Them Even Back In 2013

It seems that Donald Trump’s banker is no more interested in following the rules than her most famous client.

In June 2013, the banker, Rosemary Vrablic, and two of her Deutsche Bank colleagues purchased a Park Avenue apartment for about $1.5 million from a company called Bergel 715 Associates, according to New York property records. Mr. Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, disclosed in an annual personal financial report late Friday that he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, had received $1 million to $5 million last year from Bergel 715…. Typically banks restrict employees from doing personal business with clients because of the potential for conflicts between the employees’ interests and those of the bank.

Furthermore, it seems that Deutsche Bank’s as good at keeping an eye on those conflicts of interest as it is at anything else.

Deutsche Bank said it had not been aware that Ms. Vrablic and her colleagues had done business with a company part-owned by Mr. Kushner until being contacted by The New York Times.

Anyway, seems like the kind of thing Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance might want to look into, now that he’s made clear by the following actions that he’s definitely running for reelection and therefore less inclined to go easy on his friends from the cocktail party scene.

In 2014, the deed for the apartment, Unit 12A, was transferred to a limited liability company registered to Ms. Vrablic’s home address, according to property records. The next year, the apartment was sold for $1.85 million — a not-unheard-of 22 percent increase from the 2013 purchase price.

“At the time the Mazars Subpoena was issued, there were public allegations of possible criminal activity at Plaintiff’s New York County-based Trump Organization dating back over a decade,” Vance’s office wrote, citing news reports last year. “These reports describe transactions involving individual and corporate actors based in New York County, but whose conduct at times extended beyond New York’s borders,” the filing said. The filing also cited a prior court ruling which noted that the “investigation may result in ‘a favorable outcome . . . substantially related to [,] ’ among other things, ’alleged insurance and bank fraud by the Trump Organization and its officers.”

