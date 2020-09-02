Please Send Any And All Pilfered Suspicious Activity Reports To tips at dealbreaker dot com

So it seems we’ve got another leaker or two within the walls of Treasury Department, and they’ve got some juicy scoops that President Trump, Steve Mnuchin & co. would prefer never saw the light of day.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is aware that various media outlets intend to publish a series of articles based on unlawfully disclosed Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), as well as other sensitive government documents, from several years ago. As FinCEN has stated previously, the unauthorized disclosure of SARs is a crime that can impact the national security of the United States, compromise law enforcement investigations, and threaten the safety and security of the institutions and individuals who file such reports. FinCEN has referred this matter to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Inspector General.

What are these SARs from several years ago? Are they the ones that Deutsche Bank decided to actually file about the president and his failson-in-law? The ones Cy Vance’s grand jury is digging through while it waits—and waits and waits and waits—for Trump’s tax returns?

Whatever they are, we’d just like to point out that we are a media outlet and have an e-mail address, and that e-mail address is tips at dealbreaker dot com.

Statement by FinCEN Regarding Unlawfully Disclosed Suspicious Activity Reports [FinCEN]

Trump Wins Another Delay in Turning Over Tax Returns [NYT]