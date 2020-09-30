Marianne Lake Is Not Having A Good Month

Hot on the heels of Jane Fraser’s presumptive snatching of Marianne Lake’s crown as first woman to lead one of Wall Street’s top banks comes word that Lake’s JPMorgan may not only not be the first of them to have a woman in charge, but could well be the last. After all, Brian Moynihan says there’s a 50-50 shot that his successor will be of the female persuasion, and Wells Fargo runs through CEOs at an alarming rate. And now, Goldman Sachs—which has been building up its feminist bona fides lately—has another potential heiress to David Solomon’s not-entirely-secure throne lined up.

The moves announced Tuesday in company memos made chief strategy officer Stephanie Cohen co-head of the firm’s consumer banking and wealth management division along with Tucker York. Cohen, a rising star within Goldman, will be the first woman to run a division at the New York-based bank since the 2018 departure of trading co-head Isabelle Ealet.

Alright, ladies: Who wants this job more than their hair?

Goldman Sachs CEO shuffles consumer banking, wealth management leaders [CNBC]