Man Who Has Seen ‘Deep Inside Dirty Debutantes’ Has Never Seen Anything Like These Day Traders

“Of course retail investor activity is downright terrifying,” Gundlach said during an investor webcast on Tuesday, pointing to the surge in daily average trade and trade per account on online brokers. “We just see how much trading is going on in retail,” he said…. Gundlach likened the newbie investors to a kid who is offered candy from a stranger.

“It looks like people are kind of re-gifting the candy the con has given them ... they are throwing that candy into this retail investment fervor,” added the so-called “Bond King.”

“This is a terrible sign for the condition of the market for anybody who’s experienced a significant number of cycles, which I’ve definitely experienced,” Gundlach said.