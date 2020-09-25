If You Can Build A Multi-Billion Hedge Fund, You Can Probably Send An Explicit E-Mail To An Underling

As a teenager, Sam Isaly lost the use of his legs and the partial use of his upper body to a wrestling injury. This did not stop him from getting to Princeton and graduating with honors, nor from studying at the London School of Economics. It did not keep him from founding and running his own hedge fund for three decades, nor from becoming the most successful investor ever in the life sciences space.

Indeed, Isaly’s is the sort of overcoming-of-adversity stories that keeps the American Dream alive, and with it the belief that anyone can do anything if they just set their minds to it. But, according to Isaly, that’s not entirely true: For instance, he says his paralysis prevents him from, say, embedding pornographic material in routine e-mails to his assistant, or creating a hostile work environment for the tiny handful of women working at his OrbiMed Advisors through verbal abuse and sexually explicit japery. At the very least, he says the Boston Globe didn’t do enough reporting on whether his condition might have prevented him from doing any or all of the gross things it reported he did and which led to his departure from OrbiMed—whatever that reporting might be, with what we’re sure would have been Isaly’s and OrbiMed’s full cooperation—and so: Money, please.

Unfortunately for Isaly, however, the legal burden of proof runs the other way, and does his entire life story up to this point.

Boston Globe Media Partners LLC defeated a defamation suit over a story on a hedge fund founder’s alleged workplace harassment because he failed to show his quadriplegia made it impossible to send porn and do many of the other reported acts, according to a Southern District of New York ruling.

