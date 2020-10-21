Leon Black’s Ties To Noted Sex Criminal Totally Innocent And Definitely Not Problematic, But Apollo Global Will Have A Look-See Anyway

Since its founder’s unseemly tie to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein became public, Apollo Global Management’s response has been clear, unequivocal and unchanging: Nothing to do with us. Whatever Leon Black decided to do with several tens of millions of his own dollars vis-à-vis a noted sex criminal, Epstein never provided any of his mysterious and amorphous professional services to the private equity giant, and it never provided him with a nickel, and anyway no one really cares. It even held an investigation into the matter to put things to well and truly to bed. And yet:

Mr. Black requested that the board’s conflict-committee members, which include Michael E. Ducey, A.B. Krongard and Pauline Richards, hire a law firm to examine his business dealings with Mr. Epstein, the people said. The committee interviewed a number of firms and selected Dechert LLP on Tuesday afternoon.

We’re sure that probe will be completely impartial and without any foregone conclusions and will absolutely, definitely be the last word on the matter for all time.

Apollo Board Panel to Review Leon Black’s Ties With Jeffrey Epstein [WSJ]