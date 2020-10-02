‘Billions’ Gets A Dozen More Chances To Mess With Local Hedge Fund Performance Coach

The first time hedge fund performance coach Denise Shull sued the folks behind soapy Wall Street drama “Billions” and lost, they (allegedly) shoved it in her face, dressing the character—hedge fund performance coach and dominatrix Wendy Rhoades, played by Maggie Siff, in a dress suspiciously similar to one Shull prefers for her YouTube videos. That helped inspire Shull to sue them yet again, to no further avail.

Well, bad news for Shull: The last five pandemic-postponed episodes of the show are a go and are set to air next year. And Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin & co. have (at least) another 12 episodes after that to turn Shull’s self-appointed döppelgänger into an even more depraved pervert wearing new duds straight from Shull’s closet.

‘Billions’ has been renewed for a sixth season at Showtime….

Aside from further developments to Rhoades’ character that will have Shull answering even more uncomfortable questions about her own personal life, what will next season bring? Will Axe buy the Yankees? Suffer a COVID scare? Will Rhoades’ husband see another transition at the Justice Department? Stay tuned! Unless you’re Denise Shull. If you’re Denise Shull, you should probably spare yourself.

