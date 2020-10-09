Ken Griffin’s Shopping Spree Continues Apace

You, a mere mortal—and, quite frankly, a rather unimpressive one at that—might think that the most expensive home in the United States, plus a $100 million beach getaway therefrom, in addition to $350 million (and counting!) of Palm Beach waterfront, a landmark mansion just a stone’s throw from the queen’s in London, a couple of penthouses in Miami Beach’s most sought-after building, a Balinese-style getaway in Hawaii and 12 bedrooms in Aspen, oh yea and your primary residences across the street from one another in Chicago, would be quite enough living space. You, of course, did not make $2.3 billion last year, because you are not Ken Griffin. Unless you are, in which case: Hello.

Anyway, all of the above and whatever else we don’t know about are definitely not enough for Ken Griffin.

In Los Angeles, luxury real-estate agents said Mr. Griffin has eyed several properties, including a $125 million Bel-Air mansion owned by plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist Dr. Raj Kanodia and Owlwood, a historic Holmby Hills estate once owned by Sonny and Cher and listed for $115 million…. Mr. Griffin has also eyed an apartment at the Peninsula London, an under-construction development less than 2 miles away [from his Carlton Place mansion]…. He could “choose depending on the mood he’s in which one he wants to stay in,” he joked of Mr. Griffin.

(Oh, and also: We were totally right about that other place in Miami Beach Griffin just bought to go along those aforementioned penthouses four miles away:)

In August, Mr. Griffin spent a combined $69.5 million to purchase three sites on Miami’s Star Island, a tiny enclave of roughly 30 homes and whose residents have included Rosie O’Donnell and Gloria Estefan…. A person familiar with Mr. Griffin’s search said he often buys properties near his companies’ offices or family, and said his recent purchase on Star Island came in advance of Citadel opening an office in Miami in the next year or two.

Nor is Ken focused exclusively on real-estate dominance.

Electronic trading giant Citadel Securities will bolster its already huge presence at the New York Stock Exchange by buying the NYSE market-making business of smaller rival IMC Financial Markets…. If it is completed, Citadel Securities would oversee trading for more than half of the securities listed on the exchange. It would also reduce the number of DMM firms at the Big Board to three from four, potentially raising concerns that the DMM business is becoming overly concentrated…. Citadel Securities trades more than one in five of the shares that change hands in the U.S. stock market each day. It

And just how much will it cost for Griffin to become the undisputed king of the castle of capitalism? Well, a hell of a lot less than he’d spend on an actual castle, that’s for sure.

Terms of the Citadel Securities-IMC transaction weren’t disclosed, but a person familiar with the matter said the price was in the tens of millions of dollars.

