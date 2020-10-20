Travis Kalanick Finds New Industry To Put Out Of Business

Having helped rid the world of the scourge of taxis (and a fair number of cab drivers along with them), Uber founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick has been on the lookout for other industries to disrupt into extinction. Luckily for him, the global pandemic has served up the restaurant business right on a plate. Or, rather, a plastic tray.

Entities tied to Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens, a startup that rents out space to businesses that prepare food for delivery, have bought more than 40 properties in nearly two dozen cities for more than $130 million…. CloudKitchens and its rivals rent out delivery-only kitchens under flexible terms. Food vendors can save time and money if they pick a prebuilt kitchen over a big restaurant space….

Who ever really enjoyed eating out or having a drink with friends without a screen mediating between you anyway? Happily, thanks to a whole mess of Saudi money, CloudKitchens are coming your way whether you know it or not. Which you don’t. Kalanick is making sure of that.

Brokers and property analysts say Mr. Kalanick’s discretion rises to unusual levels. CloudKitchens doesn’t identify its locations on its website, and they usually aren’t shown on Google Maps. Mr. Kalanick has told employees not to name CloudKitchens in their LinkedIn profiles.

