EU Planning Cruel Irony For Brexit-Loving Hedge Fund Managers - Dealbreaker
EU Planning Cruel Irony For Brexit-Loving Hedge Fund Managers

EU Planning Cruel Irony For Brexit-Loving Hedge Fund Managers

Congrats, you left the European Union. Now you’ve got to come back if you want to keep your job.
Author:
Publish date:

Many if not most British hedge fund managers cheered on Brexit and its more obviously ridiculous fantasies with all of their might (and money). Now, if they wish to remain hedge fund managers, they may have to begin planning their own Brexits.

The consultation document asks if the bloc should go further, for example by setting “quantitative” limits on delegation or establishing a list of “core or critical functions” that should be performed in the EU.

“What is concerning is that the EU is using Brexit as an excuse for changing international norms,” said one UK fund management executive. The person added that the push to tighten the delegation rules was a politically motivated manoeuvre aimed at forcing investment groups to shift portfolio manager jobs — the sector’s most “high-profile, profitable functions” — to continental Europe.

It’s OK, guys: We’re sure you’ll love Frankfurt. And, really, what exactly did you expect? Those trade negotiations may be back on, but it’s been pretty clear from the start that your concerns were taking a backseat even to the fish. Auf Wiedersehen.

EU explores tougher curbs on City hedge fund managers [FT]

Related

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

EU Not Just Going To Take U.K.’s, Hedge Funds’ Word On Things

Also, they’d like those hedge funds to become mutual funds, if they’re being honest.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Brexit Comes Too Late To Save Ex-Hedge Fund Manager’s Mansion

Sanjay Shah will be staying at a hotel next time he’s in London, assuming there is a next time.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Crispin Odey Is Feeling Giddy About Economic Apocalypse Again

The Brexitastrophe is back on in a big way!

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

If Crispin Odey Is Betting On A Hard Brexit, It Isn’t Working Yet

There’s still time, of course, but also a lot of ground to make up.

Hedge Funds

British Hedge Funds Finally Getting Revenge On EU

British hedgies would like to explain how a bar fight works.

Getty Images
News

British Pretending To Be Prepared For No-Deal Brexit To Fool EU Into Thinking They Have Leverage

Can’t come up with one plan? Well, better come up with two.

By The Electoral Commission ([1]) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Brexit Or Bremain, Hedge Funds Are Ready To Make Some Money

"Hedge-fund managers are sensing opportunity."

Hedge Funds

Brexit Good For Spite, Little Else

UK hedge funds will still have to abide by EU rules.