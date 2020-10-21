This Is The Most Trusted Face On Wall Street

If there’s something strange in your [Midtown/Greenwich/Mayfair] neighborhood, who you gonna call? Brian Moynihan!

BofA Securities leads the 2020 All-America Research Team: Hedge Fund Cut, II’s annual ranking of hedge funds’ favorite research providers.

As the coronavirus spread through the United States, shutting down businesses and upending earnings expectations, hedge fund clients inundated analysts at BofA Securities, according to the bank’s head of Americas equity research, Brett Hodess.

Of course, there’s also that other main product: research. Hodess has observed hedge funds taking a “barbell approach” to research, consuming both very specialized, company-specific reports as well as big-picture thematic and macro analysis.

BofA’s analysts met this spike in demand by producing more research and more analysis, publishing 10 to 15 percent more content than last year, according to Hodess.

“Typically the mix of calls is probably 60 percent outgoing, 40 percent incoming,” Hodess estimated. “It flipped this year to be more like 60 percent incoming and 40 percent outgoing — and not because outgoing calls dropped.”

The World Shut Down. This Is Who Hedge Funds Called. [II]