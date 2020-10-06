John McAfee Is Coming Home

It has been an eventful eight years for one John David McAfee. His Bacchanalian retirement was interrupted when he or someone else killed his neighbor. As the police in Belize suspected it was the former, McAfee—after several television-free days—fled to neighboring Guatemala, thereby allegedly violating another, albeit less serious, law, that governing immigration to that country, and was deported back to the U.S. Upon returning home, he quite literally married the first prostitute to solicit him, unsuccessfully sought the Libertarian nomination for president in 2016, became a cryptocurrency enthusiast and promoter, made an inadvisable bet involving a well-worn piece of his anatomy, launched a second failed presidential bid, became a fugitive a second time over on account of the aforementioned crypto-promotion, continued to live his accustomed lifestyle in maritime exile, became a Dealbreaker contributor, offered to conspire with the Cubans to evade the U.S. embargo against them, attempted to enter the Dominican Republic with a small arsenal, was deported therefrom to London, mused about becoming Her Majesty’s first minister, welched on the aforementioned bet, and eventually made his way to Spain where, unfortunately for McAfee, the authorities take extradition requests from the U.S. more seriously than do the Guatemalans of similar request from Belize.

The Justice Department said on Monday that Mr. McAfee’s extradition from Spain to the United States was “pending….”

Prosecutors accused Mr. McAfee of failing to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, even as he earned millions from “promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary,” according to a June indictment in the U.S. court in Tennessee that the Justice Department unsealed on Monday.

The indictment said that Mr. McAfee evaded his tax liability by accepting payments through bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts that were set up by others. It also said that he tried to dodge the Internal Revenue Service by dealing extensively in cryptocurrency and buying assets — including real estate and a yacht — in other peoples’ names.