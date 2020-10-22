McAfee The Company Really Wishes McAfee The Man Could Have Found Some Other Moment To Be Arrested For Tax Evasion - Dealbreaker
McAfee The Company Really Wishes McAfee The Man Could Have Found Some Other Moment To Be Arrested For Tax Evasion

McAfee The Company Really Wishes McAfee The Man Could Have Found Some Other Moment To Be Arrested For Tax Evasion

It’s not the entire reason MCFE shares priced so low, but it can’t have helped.
Author:
Publish date:

For the first time in a decade, antivirus software pioneer McAfee Corp. will be a publicly-traded company again sometime today. Yesterday, its shares priced at $20 apiece, at the low end of its projected range.

The company and some of its investors sold 37 million shares for $20 apiece Wednesday, according to a statement. McAfee had marketed 31 million shares for $19 to $22, while its shareholders offered 6 million shares.

We’re sure there are good, fundamental reasons for this: While McAfee posted a profit for the first half of the year as compared to a $146 million loss in the first half of last year, its net income was just $31 million over that period on $1.4 billion in revenue, the latter number itself up a smidge from the year-earlier period. Still, we’re sure McAfee would have preferred not to go public while its namesake—who, in fairness, has had nothing to do with the company in more than 25 years—sits in a Spanish jail cell awaiting extradition to the U.S. on charges of tax evasion vis-à-vis his cryptocurrency ventures, especially since such things tend to bring back to the surface all sorts of other unsavory things.

He was a person of interest in a 2012 murder in Belize, though not charged with a crime. Last year, he was detained in the Dominican Republic for entering the country with a cache of firearms and ammunition./The firearms charges were announced just hours after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued McAfee for promoting the sale of cryptocurrencies without disclosing that he was being paid to do so.

McAfee’s IPO Raises $740 Million in Return to Public Market [Bloomberg]
McAfee prices IPO at $20 a share [MarketWatch]

Related

McAfee Dealbreaker
News

John McAfee Is Coming Home

Fully intact, we think.

News

Tax-Evasion Bankers: The World’s Second-Oldest Profession

Tracing its roots to the great state of New Jersey!

By Federal Bureau of Prisons (http://www.bop.gov/locations/index.jsp) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

83-Year-Old Gets Four Years For Crimes Of All Panama Papers Characters

‘It’s not even a close question that von der Goltz be incarcerated.’

ShkreliTheMusical
News

Martin Shkreli Making Time To Offer Notes To Martin Shkreli Musical

We have Act 3 of "Martin Shkreli's Game"

Banks

Credit Suisse One Tax-Evasion Conviction Away From A $1 Billion Quarterly Profit

Sewing Gimp Deutsche
Banks

Deutsche Bank Settles Money Laundering Case For €15M, Unquantifiable Amount Of Bad Publicity

Christian Sewing involuntarily shudders whenever he hears police sirens now.

News

People Who Worked With Swiss Banker Accused Of Tax Evasion Not Especially Eager To Visit U.S. Jurisdiction

By Singhaniket255 (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Fidelity CEO Probably Wishing She Read Sexual Harassment Report Back In ‘15

But she didn’t and now things are getting ugly.