Accused Sexual Assaulter Thinks Maybe It’s Not A Great Idea To Have An Accused Sexual Assaulter’s Name On A Hedge Fund

Unfortunately for investors in Odey Asset Management, founder Crispin Odey said this weekend that he’s “having a great time at the moment.” That’s admittedly an odd thing for a person about to face trial on sexual assault charges to say, and most especially a person who’s proven so bad at his job in recent years, but Crispin Odey is nothing if not a font of odd and off-putting statements.

But Odey does have a plan, in addition to one to maybe and just possibly scamper back to the henhouse should those two days in February in Hendon magistrate’s court not go well: If he’s not going to stop losing investors money, maybe he can at least try to make them forget that he’s the one doing it.

Crispin Odey's hedge fund business is considering a rebrand that could see the tycoon's name drop off some of its funds…. The Odey European fund, based in the Cayman Islands, has had a rocky ride. It was down 10.1 per cent last year, according to Bloomberg.

