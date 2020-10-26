Accused Sexual Assaulter Thinks Maybe It’s Not A Great Idea To Have An Accused Sexual Assaulter’s Name On A Hedge Fund - Dealbreaker
Accused Sexual Assaulter Thinks Maybe It’s Not A Great Idea To Have An Accused Sexual Assaulter’s Name On A Hedge Fund

Nothing else will change at Odey Asset Management, of course, much to the chagrin of investors.
Unfortunately for investors in Odey Asset Management, founder Crispin Odey said this weekend that he’s “having a great time at the moment.” That’s admittedly an odd thing for a person about to face trial on sexual assault charges to say, and most especially a person who’s proven so bad at his job in recent years, but Crispin Odey is nothing if not a font of odd and off-putting statements.

But Odey does have a plan, in addition to one to maybe and just possibly scamper back to the henhouse should those two days in February in Hendon magistrate’s court not go well: If he’s not going to stop losing investors money, maybe he can at least try to make them forget that he’s the one doing it.

Crispin Odey's hedge fund business is considering a rebrand that could see the tycoon's name drop off some of its funds…. The Odey European fund, based in the Cayman Islands, has had a rocky ride. It was down 10.1 per cent last year, according to Bloomberg.

