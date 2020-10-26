PG&E Burns Paul Singer Again, And Good - Dealbreaker
PG&E Burns Paul Singer Again, And Good

PG&E Burns Paul Singer Again, And Good

If only they were as good at delivering power and keeping their utility lines from becoming giant lighters as they are at running legal circles around a hedge fund.
Author:
Publish date:

Bureau of Land Management [Public domain]

Paul Singer and his team at Elliott Management are pretty good at knowing exactly what their legal rights are and then employing them to the fullest. Unlike apparently everyone else, for instance, they actually read the pari passu clauses inserted as a matter of course into sovereign bond contracts and insisted that they meant what they said for 13 long years all the way to the bank. So it must be especially galling to have been outfoxed legally by a public utility better known for burning a substantial amount of California to a cinder than for providing power to the residents of that state.

First, in order to get a sulking Elliott to stop trying to prevent it from exiting bankruptcy, PG&E made a deal with it, agreeing to use its “best efforts” to get Elliott access to some $2 billion in equity commitments. Then, it exited bankruptcy with a Chapter 11 plan that included the standard release and exculpation provisions. Only then, apparently, did Elliott realize that PG&E had no intention of using its best efforts, or any other efforts, to get the hedge fund the money it was promised. By then, however, it was too late.

PG&E is release from claims rising from such contracts because the litigation releases in the utility’s Chapter 11 restructuring plan went into effect….

We sincerely hope anyone responsible for this little oversight has safely relocated to West Palm Beach before Singer can get his hands on them.

Elliott Loses $250 Million Claim Bid in PG&E Bankruptcy Case [Bloomberg Law]
PG&E Wins $250 Million Fight With Bondholders Over Capital Raising [WSJ Pro Bankruptcy]

Related

campfire
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer Ready To Burn PG&E To The Ground To Get His $250 Million

A promise made over the charred and smoldering remains of California is still a promise.

wildfile
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer Gets Burned

PG&E turns up the heat.

wildfile
Hedge Funds

Seth Klarman To Roll Around In PG&E Winnings While Paul Singer, Others Fight Over Charred Scraps

Baupost Group is as hot as a California wildfire.

neiman
Hedge Funds

Neiman Marcus Does Not Think Hedge Fund Manager Has Suffered Enough

Jail is not sufficient. $60 million and subordinated claims might be.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Company Regains Senses, Submits To Paul Singer In Nick Of Time

Arconic decides against losing Thursday's popularity contest.

singer-apocalypse
Hedge Funds

French Regulator Doesn’t Have To Understand What Paul Singer Did To Know He Did Something Wrong

The Japanese, on the other hand, are proving a bit more open because, you know, SoftBank.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer For President

...says Paul Singer. Anybody but Trump or Hillary for this guy.

lehman-sept-15
Banks

Court Vindicates Dick Fuld’s CDO Flip Clauses

Da Bros don’t always wins, but they win enough.