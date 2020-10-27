Stale Hedge Fund Holdings Reports Saved From SEC’s Senseless Scalpel - Dealbreaker
Stale Hedge Fund Holdings Reports Saved From SEC’s Senseless Scalpel

Stale Hedge Fund Holdings Reports Saved From SEC’s Senseless Scalpel

Getting rid of most 13Fs proves too unpopular even for someone with nothing to lose like Jay Clayton.
Author:
Publish date:

Readers, we have some exciting news: As of just under a month ago, Bill Ackman’s portfolio, uh, looked almost exactly the same as it did four months ago. No new names, a little less Lowe’s, a slight adjustment to Agilent, a hint of Hilton sold off.

Incredible, right? The sort of thing that makes you break for a moment of your busy day and take notice. Well, we’ve got even better news for you: This kind of breaking—and frankly groundbreaking—reporting won’t be going away anytime soon.

U.S. regulators are shelving a controversial plan to allow most hedge funds to keep their stock investments secret after public companies and other critics blasted the proposal as a major blow to market transparency…. While the SEC hasn’t publicly announced its decision to scrap the overhaul, some within the agency have been notified it’s dead, said the people who asked not to be named in discussing internal communications.

Jay Clayton’s relentless drive to inject a little opacity into the capital markets ran into an intractable wall of opposition, even from those it aimed to assist, and while Clayton & co. had the same emotional reaction to this wave of unpopularity as their fellow Trump appointees—slack-jawed incomprehension—they could not bring themselves to the true Trumpian conclusion, which would have to been push ahead anyway in a show of self-defeating defiance.

Inside the SEC, senior officials were surprised by the level of opposition, said the people…. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts did a tally of responses that the SEC received when the agency’s public comment deadline passed this month and the results were overwhelming: The regulator received 2,238 letters opposing the changes to 13F requirements and just 24 in favor.

Hedge Funds’ Shot at Keeping Stock Investments Secret Fades [Bloomberg]
Bill Ackman Reduces Lowe’s, Agilent Technologies and Hilton Worldwide Holdings [GuruFocus via Yahoo!]

Related

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

Literally No One Likes SEC Hedge Fund Secrecy Plan, Except The People Who Run The SEC

That’s a big, “Thanks, but no thanks” from the hedge funds on getting rid of most 13Fs.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

People Have Opinions On SEC Hedge Fund Secrecy Plan

Well, one opinion, really, stated hundreds and hundreds of times.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

SEC To End Breathless Coverage Of Six-Week-Old Hedge Fund Stock Holding Reports

With a little luck, hedge funds, your next 13Fs might be your last.

(Getty Images)
Market News

Is Record Whistleblower Award A Lavish Reward Or Major Screw Job?

There’s no way to tell, which is just how Jay Clayton & co. like it.

(Getty Images)
News

Trump Administration’s Commitment To Transparency On Full Display At SEC

Why should the public know what its government is up to, anyway?

Wait, what? (Sullivan & Cromwell)
News

SEC Chairman-Designate Pretty Much Gonna Take His First Year On The Job Off

Jay Clayton is going to give a new meaning to "passive management"

Bill ackman beach
News

SEC Chief Wants To Save Bill Ackman From Himself

Just kidding. But he does want fewer proxies for people to not vote on.

(Getty Images)
News

Yes, The SEC Has Noticed The Swarm Of SPACs Crawling All Over Wall Street

Jay Clayton’s got some questions.