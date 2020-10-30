We’re Halfway Through Earnings Season, Here’s What We’ve Learned

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

Glass Half Full: Beer sales in bars and restaurants remain under pressure, but Anheuser-Busch InBev said yesterday consumers have "quickly adjusted to the new reality" of at-home imbibing.

Internet booze seller Drizly has seen online orders spike 250% from last year, and Molson Coors' e-commerce activity is up >200%.

In places like New York, Iowa and Ohio, rules allowing bars and restaurants to offer alcohol takeout has helped make up for lost revenue. In certain states, those rules have become permanent.

Listening Up: Streaming giant Spotify is officially in the groove, reporting a revenue jump of 14% yesterday.

Big (read: massive) bets on podcast personalities including Joe Rogan and Michelle Obama are paying off in spades, helping send advertising revenue up 9%.

As people return to work, in-car listening hours have recovered from the lows of the pandemic.

The company has tested upping prices in several markets, and while not wanting to appear tone-deaf during the pandemic, CEO Daniel Ek said the company will “further expand price increases.”



Are You Not Entertained? Cable and entertainment conglomerate Comcast said yesterday its net profit fell 37% in Q3 with a potpourri of trends:

Theme park revenue dropped 81% as the company’s Universal Studios parks have been crushed by closures and limited capacity.

On the upside, Comcast notched a record 633,000 new broadband subscribers as more people rely on home internet during the pandemic.

Comcast's new streaming service avoided doing a full-Quibi, drawing 22 million sign-ups since its July launch, surpassing internal expectations.

Cruisin’ For A Bruisin’: Last and definitely least - Royal Caribbean.

The embattled cruise line came into port with negative (yes, negative) $34 million in revenue as it processed refunds, cancellations, and penalties.

An analyst at Morningstar didn't mince words on the earnings call, saying it "looks a little optically funny."

The Bottom Line: Some industries have successfully adapted to the new normal, while others are just trying to stay afloat.