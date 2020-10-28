Callaway Is Playing The Long Game - Dealbreaker
Callaway Is Playing The Long Game

It’s paying a pretty penny for a souped-up driving range.
Hillsboro Chamber, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Last night, Callaway Golf Company announced a deal to acquire driving range company Topgolf for $2 billion.

Reading The Greens
Half party venue and half golf "experience," Topgolf is not your granddaddy's driving range. The company:

  • operates 63 locations around the globe with open-air, climate-controlled bays.
  • creates an "immersive" driving range experience - think Angry Birds simulation for kids and margarita delivery service for the adults.
  • Last year, 23 million guests visited Topgolf with more than 50% identifying as "non-golfers."

Top Tech: Topgolf also owns Toptracer, the leading ball-tracing technology that is known for making professional golf watchable on television. Over the last three years, Toptracer technology has been deployed at 7,500 driving bays, generating 233% revenue growth for the unit.

Last Shot: The transaction is subject to the approval of Callaway shareholders, and will close in 2021 assuming no wedge is driven between the companies.

