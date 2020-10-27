Dunkin’ Is In Talks To Be Swallowed - Dealbreaker
Dunkin’ Is In Talks To Be Swallowed

Try not to let your eyes glaze over on this story.
Pifiu, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Dunkin' Brands, the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, is reportedly nearing a deal to be taken private for roughly $9 billion.

A Slam Dunk
Dunkin' confirmed it has held "preliminary discussions" to be acquired by Inspire Brands, a restaurant holding company that also owns Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Arby's and Jimmy John's.

Inspire is backed by Atlanta-based Roark Capital, which separately owns The Cheesecake Factory, Cinnabon and... Anytime Fitness (vertical integration of waistline management).

Dunkin' Brands, which has 13,000 doughnut and coffee outlets and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins (all franchised), was hard-hit early on in the pandemic. In late July Dunkin' said it would shutter roughly 800 locations with low sales volumes that were mostly unprofitable pre-pandemic.

Ultimately, the company was able to leverage the convenience of its drive-through model (70% of its locations have drive-through), and performance has recovered.

  • Dunkin' shares hit an all-time high last week and are up 16% year-to-date.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse said, "Dunkin’ has demonstrated strong recovery trends amid a challenging environment.”

The Takeaway: Shares of Dunkin' climbed by 16% yesterday after the company confirmed it is in talks for a deal.

