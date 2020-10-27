Dunkin’ Is In Talks To Be Swallowed

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

Dunkin' Brands, the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, is reportedly nearing a deal to be taken private for roughly $9 billion.



A Slam Dunk

Dunkin' confirmed it has held "preliminary discussions" to be acquired by Inspire Brands, a restaurant holding company that also owns Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Arby's and Jimmy John's.



Inspire is backed by Atlanta-based Roark Capital, which separately owns The Cheesecake Factory, Cinnabon and... Anytime Fitness (vertical integration of waistline management).



Dunkin' Brands, which has 13,000 doughnut and coffee outlets and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins (all franchised), was hard-hit early on in the pandemic. In late July Dunkin' said it would shutter roughly 800 locations with low sales volumes that were mostly unprofitable pre-pandemic.



Ultimately, the company was able to leverage the convenience of its drive-through model (70% of its locations have drive-through), and performance has recovered.

Dunkin' shares hit an all-time high last week and are up 16% year-to-date.

Analysts at Credit Suisse said, "Dunkin’ has demonstrated strong recovery trends amid a challenging environment.”

