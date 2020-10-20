There is Seemingly No Limit to TikTok’s Power

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

Forty three years after its debut, Fleetwood Mac's smash hit "Dreams" is back in Billboard's top 10.



This week the song has moved up eight spots to land at the No.3 most popular song.



What's Happening

It all comes down to TikTok.



The renewed popularity is due to a viral video posted by Nathan Apodaca, who goes by 420doggface208 on TikTok. The video shows Mr. Apodaca skateboarding down a road and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry straight from the bottle while "Dreams" plays over the top.



Since being posted at the end of September, the video has been viewed more than 60 million times. Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks have now both signed up for TikTok and Fleetwood even recreated the viral video.



Our Take: You'd need a master's in psychology to figure out why this video went viral, but it's 2020, and it did. Something about capturing the cultural zeitgeist, we're told.