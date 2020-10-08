The American Dream Is For Rent - Dealbreaker
The American Dream Is For Rent

The American Dream Is For Rent

The largest rental-home owner inks a $1 billion joint venture.
Author:
Publish date:

Brett VA / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

One of the country's largest landlords is house hunting on an epic scale.

Invitation Homes announced a joint venture with property investor Rockpoint Group on Wednesday. The partnership will net Invitation $1 billion to support its insatiable appetite for more property.

Own-To-Rent
Founded in the depths of the financial crisis to scoop up foreclosed properties, Invitation Homes is the largest rental-home owner in the U.S.

The company operates in 16 markets, primarily in the Southeast and Western U.S., and focuses on "attractive" neighborhoods with good school systems and homes priced at an average of $300k.

They've been busy: Since the beginning of the pandemic, Invitation has been on pace to acquire $200 million of property per quarter. In June, the company raised $448 million of equity to accelerate new purchases.

According to CEO Dallas Tanner, the Rockpoint partnership will give Invitation enough cash to buy 3,500 more houses to add to its current portfolio of ~80,000.

American Dream For Rent
Since the lows of the pandemic in March, Invitation shares have outpaced the S&P, rising over 80%.

The investment thesis is clear: For many people, a lawn and space to comfortably socially distance is the amenity of choice in 2020.

But at the same time, millions of younger Americans are grappling with large student debt balances and cannot afford a full down-payment. Invitation is betting that single-home rentals, which still comprise a tiny fraction of the overall home market, will help fill that gap.

And other big money is following suit:

  • J.P. Morgan Asset Management is working with American Homes 4 Rent to build $625 million of for-lease houses.
  • Investment manager Nuveen said last week it would provide up to $400 million to buy rental properties in Arizona, Florida and Texas.

The Takeaway: According to the WSJ, Invitation's ideal home renters are "parents with pets and six-figure incomes." 

Related

News

Formula 1 Heiresses Recommend Real Estate, Dog Facials

Last year, Petra Ecclestone, daughter of Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, gave the California housing market a boost when she bought 90210 widow Candy Spelling's 57,000 square foot mansion for $85 million, as a crash pad for when she's in Los Angeles (she also owns a six-story house in London’s Chelsea neighborhood purchased for £56 million). Around the same time, Petra's sister, Tamara, paid $70 million for "a 16,000-square-foot historic brick home across the road from Kensington Palace." And while some would simply write the Sisters Ecclestone off as spoiled rich girls whose parents have footed the bill for these places (mom is Slavica Radic, a former Croatian model who lent Petra $82.4 million for the LA house), the Wall Street Journal sees what the haters will not: a couple of savvy investors who you might consider asking to manage your money. In an interview with the paper, which dubbed the Sisters Ecclestone "The First New Family of Real Estate," Tamara explained her investment thesis: Wearing Lululemon yoga pants and a fitted hoodie, Ms. Ecclestone sat in her living room, overlooking an outdoor lap pool, and explained that she sees their real estate holdings as smart purchases. "I think London [property] is a really good investment," she said. "There's no bank in the world that can give you that return." Ecclestone also shared some pearls of wisdom re: dealing with critics looking to bring you down, of which her fellow billionaires, newly minted or old, should take note. Last year Ms. Ecclestone starred in a reality program about her life called "Billion $$ Girl." One episode depicted her taking her dogs to Harrod's for facials and pedicures. Another shows her debating cancelling a meeting because she woke up with a pimple on her face. Her participation in the show, in the midst of a recession, drew criticism from many, including her father. Mr. Ecclestone said he could barely make it through one episode. "I spoke to her before and said… 'They're never going to show you in a good light,' " he said. "She was stupid to do it." Ms. Ecclestone took the criticisms in stride. "It's like water off a duck's back," she said. The First New Family Of Real Estate [WSJ]

News

If You're Selling An Apartment In Manhattan, Just Call 203-890-2000 And Ask For Steve

Perhaps you thought that hedge fund manager Steve Cohen's recent need to indulge in a little retail therapy had been satisfied by the purchases of a $60 million Hamptons home and a $155 million painting. That dropping 200+ mill had made him feel better about certain things going on right now that are out of his control. That the bank was closed. Well you thought wrong! The East End house and the Picasso were apparently but a warm-up, which the Big Guy followed up by buying a building on Perry Street and, possibly, an apartment 6 blocks away.