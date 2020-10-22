Forget Zoom, Recreational Vehicles Are The Real Winner Of 2020

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

Whether you call it camping, glamping, or a nightmare straight out of Breaking Bad, recreational vehicles are having a moment in 2020.



Yesterday, peer-to-peer RV rental platform RVshare announced a $100+ million funding round led by private equity giant KKR.



The Model

Founded in 2013, RVshare is the Airbnb for recreational vehicles. The company's site hosts listings for more than 100,000 vehicles which rent for an average of $1,000 per week.



With privacy and isolation at a premium this year, more people have turned to RVs as a secure way to travel. Others have transformed RVs into home offices or study spaces. Some quick-hitter statistics:

Over the summer, bookings on RVshare nearly tripled vs. last year.

First-time RV buyers have accounted for more than half of all RV sales this year, according to analysts at Truist Securities.

Of the people in North America who have gone camping this year, 46% are doing so either for the first time or "after a long break," according to the WSJ.

The Takeaway: Throughput at U.S. airports surpassed one million people on Sunday for the first time since March, but was still 60% below last year’s levels, according to the TSA.