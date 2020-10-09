The Rich Are Doing Just Fine - Dealbreaker
The Rich Are Doing Just Fine

Three millennials have serious wallet-share.
Wealthy During The Pandemic
The wide economic gulf between the "rich" and the "poor" is no state secret.

But new data from the Federal Reserve paints a particularly stark picture:

The top 1% control $34.2 trillion of collective wealth - 16 times more than the nation's "bottom" 50%.

As highlighted by the Post, the top 59 wealthiest people in America have a combined fortune of $2.09 trillion. The "bottom" 50%, representing roughly 165 million people, controls $2.08 trillion.

The millennial generation, born between 1981 and 1996, controls just 4.6% of U.S. wealth despite having the largest workforce with 72 million members.

  • Three millennials, Facebook co-founders Mark Zuckerberg and Dustin Moskovitz, along with Walmart heir Lukas Walton, personally control one out of every $40 held by their generational cohort.

