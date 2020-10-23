Wells Fargo May Deprive Investors Of Its Peerless Service And Customer Care - Dealbreaker
Wells Fargo May Deprive Investors Of Its Peerless Service And Customer Care

Wells Fargo May Deprive Investors Of Its Peerless Service And Customer Care

But not before drawing one last racial discrimination lawsuit therefrom.
Author:
Publish date:

If you like an unauthorized bank account or some insurance on a pet you don’t have alongside your retirement investments, you may be out of luck.

Wells Fargo & Co is exploring a sale of its asset management business, in what would be the U.S. bank’s biggest shake-up since former Bank of New York Mellon chief executive Charles Scharf joined as CEO last year…. Wells Fargo’s asset management arm, which managed $578 billion on behalf of customers as of the end of June, could fetch more than $3 billion in a sale, two of the sources said.

Of course, Reginald Robinson could have told you that the bank was moving away from managing money—at least, that’s what it told him, and it definitely couldn’t have anything to do with anything else.

Robinson, who is African-American, ran mutual fund operations within the bank’s wealth- and investment-management arm in St. Louis. He told Wells Fargo in May that he had been diagnosed with cancer, according to the claim, and took medical leave from June until September. Wells Fargo notified him that he was being let go while he was away, according to the complaint. The bank told him he was eligible to be cut based on “job criticality….”

“There’s an inherent incongruity between asserting that the bank ostensibly intends on doubling its Black leadership over the next five years and then, within just a few months thereafter, dismissing without cause Mr. Robinson, an African-American senior executive at the bank and the only African American at his level or higher in all of operations in the bank’s St. Louis office,” said John Singer, an attorney at Singer Deutsch LLP who is representing Robinson.

Wells Fargo explores sale of asset management business – sources [Reuters]
Former Wells Fargo manager alleges age, race, disability bias [Financial Planning]

Related

Image adapted from Flickr User Aranami.
Banks

Stagecoach Still The Most Impressive Piece Of Technology Wells Fargo Has

In possibly related news, it just set half of its quarterly earnings on fire.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

Wells Fargo Employees Turn Congress Into The HR Department They Wish They Had

But don’t worry, little stagecoach drivers: Jamie Dimon’s son-in-law is figuring out how to fix all of those broken wooden wheels.

charles scharf
Banks

Wells Fargo CEO Sees Even Fewer Qualified Black People Than Its Board Saw Women Qualified For His Job

Affirmative inaction beneficiary Charlie Scharf doesn’t understand why he only wants to hire white people.

Think, god damn it! (Getty Images)
Banks

John Stumpf, Who Was Never Going To Work At A Bank Ever Again, Officially Barred From Working At A Bank Ever Again

And before you make that offer to Carrie Toldstedt, you might want to read on.

Getty Images
Banks

Wells Fargo Trying To Look Like More Successful, Less Scandal-Ridden Bank

Charles Scharf used to work for Jamie Dimon, so he has a keen eye for the differences between their two firms.

Image adapted from Flickr User Aranami.
Banks

Wells Fargo Selects Charles Scharf To Make History As The First Female CEO Of Major US Bank

Say what you will, but leaving BNY Mellon to run Wells Fargo proves that Charlie Scharf is definitely not a venal careerist.

Getty Images
Banks

Famously Public-Minded Bank Doing All It Can To Help Out

Which, in Wells Fargo’s case, is not much, so don’t ask.

Wells Fargo Bless this Mess
Banks

Trump Administration Thinks Wells Fargo’s Biggest Problem Is It’s Too Favorably Disposed Towards Black People

True story.