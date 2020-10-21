Get Ready For The Bitterest Baseball Rivalry: White Sox vs. Mets

The Chicago White Sox were one of this weird and now mercifully ending baseball season’s most pleasant surprises: After seven straight losing seasons, the young and exciting South Siders posted the seventh-best record in all of Major League Baseball, earning their first playoff bid in a dozen years. They quickly washed out of those playoffs, yes, but the future looks bright.

Or rather, looked bright: For now, the White Sox have acquired a new and powerful enemy, a man who is about to become by far the wealthiest owner in the league, and one not known for showing mercy to those who have wronged him.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen moved one step closer to owning 95% of the Mets when MLB’s ownership committee voted 7-1 in favor of him taking over the team from Fred and Jeff Wilpon, according to a source.

The lone no vote came from White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

The next step for Cohen is getting approval from the league’s executive council, which is expected to rubber stamp the ownership committee’s decision.