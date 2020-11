Tomorrow, as you may have heard, is Election Day. Depending on your proclivities, this may be inducing euphoria or dread. In fact, it should produce blood-curdling fear in all of us, as this Barron’s headline explains:

Why Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Is the Winner, No Matter the Election Results

Great. We can’t think of anyone we’d rather entrust our future to.

Why Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Is the Winner, No Matter the Election Results [Barron’s]