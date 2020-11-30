If Courtroom-Averse Crispin Odey Won’t Sue Miner, Someone Else Will

If Courtroom-Averse Crispin Odey Won’t Sue Miner, Someone Else Will

And Odey’s not gonna like Pentwater Capital’s plans for Rio Tinto.
Author:
Publish date:

Brücke-Osteuropa, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Crispin Odey is not happy with how Rio Tinto is handling its gigantic copper mine in Mongolia. He doesn’t like that it’s $1 billion over budget and he doesn’t like the $4.4 billion in project financing loans that are paying for it, and he thinks those loans ought to be refinanced in a way that will hurt Rio Tinto subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources which, in addition to his stake in Rio Tinto itself, he happens to have a short position.

Odey’s fellow hedge fund manager, Pentwater Capital Management’s Matthew Halbower, also does not like how Rio Tinto is doing things. But given its long position in Turquoise Hill, it’d very much prefer to see the subsidiary go deeper into debt than see the rights issue Odey seeks, which would of course dilute its stake. And unlike Odey, whose courtroom calendar is perhaps a bit full these days, Halbower isn’t afraid to do more about its grievances than publicly whine about them.

Pentwater Capital Management… said it was prepared to file an “oppression” order unless the company allowed the subsidiary to take on more debt to fund the $6.8bn underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi mine…. “This mine is a jewel. It will be the third-largest gold and copper mine in the world. It will produce tens of billions of dollars of free cash flow for decades. Its owners should be treated as business partners, not as puppets or pawns.”

Rio Tinto Mongolia row worsens as US hedge fund issues legal threat [FT]
Odey calls on Rio Tinto to change Oyu Tolgoi funding [FT]

Related

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

We Have Good News And Bad News For Odey Asset Management Investors

He’s going to focus full-time on losing your money. (And the chickens. And defending himself against sexual assault charges.)

Hedge Funds

Crispin Odey Having A No Good, Very Bad March

Trouble at Poultry Manor!

England's Donald Trump: Pro-Leave, obviously.
Hedge Funds

Maybe Crispin Odey Should Go Into Politics

‘Cause this hedge-fund managing thing just isn’t working out.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

If Crispin Odey Is Betting On A Hard Brexit, It Isn’t Working Yet

There’s still time, of course, but also a lot of ground to make up.

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

Indecent Assault Conviction Might Be Best Thing To Ever Happen To Odey Investors

There’s reason to think Crispin’s limited partners might be rooting against him.

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

Accused Sexual Assaulter Thinks Maybe It’s Not A Great Idea To Have An Accused Sexual Assaulter’s Name On A Hedge Fund

Nothing else will change, of course.

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

Crispin Odey Not To Blame For Losing Investors Two-Thirds Of Their Money

If only Janet Yellen, Mark Carney and their banking cronies would let the world economy collapse, Odey investors would really be lording it over their newly-impoverished neighbors.

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

Brexit- And Chicken-Loving Hedge Fund Manager Charged With Sexual Assault

Looks like Crispin Odey’s got something else in common with Boris Johnson.