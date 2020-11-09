Pfizer Is Sure You’ll Agree That A Little Alleged Bribery Can Be Forgiven In Exchange For Saving The World

You guys: Pfizer has the most amazing news.

The company said that the analysis found that the vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease among trial volunteers who had no evidence of prior coronavirus infection. If the results hold up, that level of protection would put it on par with highly effective childhood vaccines for diseases such as measles. No serious safety concerns have been observed, the company said…. By the end of the year it will have manufactured enough doses to immunize 15 million to 20 million people, company executives have said.

That’s right: Some semblance of normal life may begin resuming at some point in the not-to-distant future. Flying, eating out, shopping at Costco, all soon to be possible without risk of killing your neighbors and being killed by them, in turn. And timed perfectly to wipe out two scourges at once.

The news comes just days after Joseph R. Biden Jr. clinched a victory over President Trump in the presidential election. Mr. Trump had repeatedly hinted a vaccine would be ready before Election Day, Nov. 3. This fall, Pfizer’s chief executive, Dr. Albert Bourla, frequently claimed that the company could have some indication of whether the vaccine worked by October, something that did not come to pass.

Oh, also: Pfizer has some other news. Fairly petty and unimportant news in light of the above, it might say, something you might not even feel obliged to read or care about or put any thought to, but, you know, here it is.

New York-based Pfizer received the SEC inquiry about its China operations in August, and the Justice Department inquiry in June, the company said…. Pfizer has had past run-ins with U.S. authorities over allegations of bribery among its operations abroad. The company in 2012 agreed to pay $60.2 million to settle investigations by the SEC and the Justice Department into alleged violations of the FCPA in several countries in Europe and Asia, including China and Russia.

