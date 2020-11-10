Harbingers Of Old Future Of Finance Move To Current Future Of Finance

Harbingers Of Old Future Of Finance Move To Current Future Of Finance

Quantopian’s take from the rich and make people poor ethos finds a home at Robinhood.
Author:
Publish date:

Pikawil from Laval, Canada / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

A few years ago, crowd-sourced quantitative trading looked like the future of finance. Even Steve Cohen thought so, or at least was willing to take a quarter-billion dollar flyer on the possibility in the form of an open-source algorithm-sharing platform called Quantopian. Alas, it never really took off, and shortly thereafter, the real future of finance appeared. And so as Steve Cohen moves on, so too have the Quantopians, joining the uh, maybe not entirely unstoppable force of Robinhood.

The Quantopian team is joining Robinhood to continue to pursue our passion for opening access to markets and democratizing the financial system…. While the Quantopian community and related services will be retired on November 14th, our passion and dedication to demystifying investing and finance will live on as we bring everything we learned and built to our new roles at Robinhood.

Tempora mutantur, nos et mutamur in illis. Ad infinitum.

Related

robinhood
News

Oh, Is Disclosing The Source Of Half Our Revenue On A Page Called ‘How We Make Money’ A Big Deal?

Because Robinhood’s gotta plead ignorance (and probably a $10 million-plus settlement) on this one.

robinhood
News

Robinhood To Stick To Sherwood Forest, Maryland For Now

It’s not you, England (read: Brexit). It’s us (read: glitches, etc.).

robinhood
News

Robinhood Pretty Good At Getting Hacked, Not So Good At Getting Back To Hacking Victims

There are some growing pains at baby’s first brokerage.

News

Young Guns To Send Bloomberg Terminals To Trash Heap, Ex-Mayor To Poorhouse

Goldman Sachs and a traitorous Bloomberg alum have declared war on ole Mike's baby.

News

Adorably Anachronistic Sound Effect Heralds Demise Of Anachronistic Trading Technology

DanLoeb.BattleofBastards
Hedge Funds

Dan Loeb Can Hardly Restrain His Excitement At All Of The Suck Out There

It’s so abundant he has to find new ways to profit from it.

(Vincent Diamante, Flickr)
Hedge Funds

Your New Hedge Fund Manager: The Faceless Hordes

Crowdsourced quants are gaining ground.

News

2015: The Sad Decline Of The Super-Rich Person

Shed a tear for the people who dropped out of the coveted $30+ million in assets class.