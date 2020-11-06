America Not The Only Thing Putting Painful Chapter Behind It This Week

America Not The Only Thing Putting Painful Chapter Behind It This Week

The former Och-Ziff Capital Management is done with its bribery dealings.
Author:
Publish date:

For six-and-a-half years, the hedge fund formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management has been rather eager to put its African misadventures—specifically those involving bribes paid to public officials in exchange for some exciting mining rights—behind it. It spent $400 million and had a subsidiary plead guilty. It (eventually) cut ties with its founder. It changed its very name. And still, the scandal continued to hang over its head, in part because—like the Justice Department—the victims of its little scheme would not just go the hell away. At last, however, they have.

A federal judge approved a restitution payment of more than $138 million to investors in a Congolese mine… Final approval for the restitution came Wednesday at a sentencing hearing presided over by District Judge Nicholas Garaufis. The payment is expected to be divided among more than 300 former investors…. The investors and Sculptor eventually agreed to pay $136 million to the victims represented by Wilson Sonsini.

The restitution agreement kicked off a final scramble to find any remaining Africo investors who may be entitled to a payment. The Justice Department this week said it had identified an additional 133 victims who will be paid a total of more than $2 million based on the amount of their losses as a result of the bribery scheme.

Now if you could all be kind enough to never mention any of this ever again.

Bribery Victims Prevail in Restitution Claim Against Hedge Fund [WSJ]

Related

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Turns Out Hedge Fund Bribery Does Have Victims

Och-Ziff may not be Och-Ziff anymore, but it’s still paying dearly for Och-Ziff’s crimes.

MichaelCohen.Rennaisance
Hedge Funds

O.G. Michael Cohen Pleads Not Guilty

The alleged Och-Ziff bribery guy. Not the simpering presidential turncoat.

By World Economic Forum [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Who Is This ‘Dan Och’ You Speak Of?

The former Och-Ziff Capital Management no longer dares speak its founder’s name.

brokenstatue
Hedge Funds

Local Man Goes On Television To Explain The Obvious

Were you wondering why Och-Ziff Capital Management changed its name? Me either, but allow CEO Rob Shafir to allude to the reasons in broad strokes.

By Dombom (I took it at Newport Harbor.) [GFDL or CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Ex-Och-Ziff Exec. Allegedly Dabbled In Yacht Financing With Predictable Results

Michael Cohen was (allegedly) one creative briber.

By NASA [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Och-Ziff Could Really Use A Reputation Reserve Right Now

Engaging in massive bribery will do that to you.

Hedge Funds

Och-Ziff Setting Aside $200 Million For A Rainy, Bribe-y Day

Hopefully that'll cover it.

This is fun.
Hedge Funds

Dan Och Encouraged By Conversations He’s Having With Clients Racing Out The Door

Oh, like EVERY fund isn't dealing with 11 figure withdrawals? Oh, they're not?