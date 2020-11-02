The SEC May Not Have Read The Mailbags Full Of Letters Decrying Its Hedge Fund Secrecy Plan, But Someone There Apparently Read The Law

The SEC May Not Have Read The Mailbags Full Of Letters Decrying Its Hedge Fund Secrecy Plan, But Someone There Apparently Read The Law

Turns out, the proposal is against it.
Author:
Publish date:

When the SEC last week abandoned its plan to sharply reduce the number of six-week-old hedge fund portfolio reports available to the investing public, it seemed a victim of overwhelming opposition: Not only did negative comment letters outnumber the two dozen positive ones by 100-to-one, but the very people Jay Clayton thought he was helping by increasing the 13F threshold to $3.5 billion in assets under management—the very people he’s hoping will be clients when his miserable four years by the Potomac at last come to an end—the hedge funds themselves weren't especially keen, either.

Of course, the unpopularity or general inadvisability of a proposal has never been an obstacle for the Trump administration, and it hasn’t been for Jay Clayton’s SEC over the last several months, anyway. So a sudden outbreak of conciliation and humility certainly doesn’t accord with everything else going on at the agency. And, as it turns out, it is: Clayton & co. haven’t suddenly discovered the value of consensus. They’ve simply discovered that their plan was against the law.

Platt noted that the SEC’s proposal relied on a quote from a 1975 Senate Banking Committee report that said the regulator had the “authority to raise or lower” the reporting threshold./The only problem was that this never became law. Instead, the final legislation allowed the SEC to lower — but not raise — the regulatory threshold./“The whole proposal rested on the legality of being able to raise the reporting threshold, and the linchpin of their argument turned out to be completely inaccurate,” Platt said by phone. “I am puzzled as to how that error would have made it into a proposal like this.”

“The linchpin of their argument turned out to be completely inaccurate” could serve as a fitting epitaph for the entire misbegotten Trump era, which the good Prof. Platt appears to have been sleeping through. After all, Clayton’s not the first Trump appointee who doesn’t understand the difference between a bill and a law, and many of those who presumably do simply don’t give a damn. Still, it’s a pretty embarrassing misapprehension from someone who hoped to become one of the most powerful law enforcers in the country, or it would be were any of these criminals and charlatans able to feel it.

Why the SEC May Have Scrapped Its Controversial 13F Proposal [II]

Related

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

Literally No One Likes SEC Hedge Fund Secrecy Plan, Except The People Who Run The SEC

That’s a big, “Thanks, but no thanks” from the hedge funds on getting rid of most 13Fs.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

Stale Hedge Fund Holdings Reports Saved From SEC’s Senseless Scalpel

Getting rid of most 13Fs proves too unpopular even for someone with nothing to lose like Jay Clayton.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

People Have Opinions On SEC Hedge Fund Secrecy Plan

Well, one opinion, really, stated hundreds and hundreds of times.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

SEC To End Breathless Coverage Of Six-Week-Old Hedge Fund Stock Holding Reports

With a little luck, hedge funds, your next 13Fs might be your last.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

So Maybe The SEC Does Need Whistleblowers’ Help?

One soon-to-be-defunct hedge fund was doing all sorts of allegedly improper accounting while the regulator watched.

(Getty Images)
Private Equity

Jay Clayton Not At All Happy With Asset Class He’s Eager To Open To More Marks, Er, Investors

Private equity guys, you’re on notice from a guy with one foot out the door. Or not.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Older Brother Sells Out Younger Brother In Alleged Crypto Hedge Fund Fraud, But Notes That Real Villain Is SEC

If they’d just unfreeze those assets, his little bro would quickly get them back to his alleged victims, he’s pretty sure.

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton’s Homecoming Plans Hit A Snag

A prestigious job he’s not qualified for may not be in the cards, but hey: At least it’s incompetence and not corruption.